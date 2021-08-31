DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.42.

DZSI stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. DZS has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $376.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DZS will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in DZS by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DZS in the second quarter valued at $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the second quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in DZS by 21.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

