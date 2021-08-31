Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banner will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Banner by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 268,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Banner by 9.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Banner by 66.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Banner by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

