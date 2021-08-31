Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $280.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.62.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $282.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.44 and a 200-day moving average of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -241.09 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $291.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $3,303,252.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,056,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $297,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,539 shares of company stock worth $32,895,562. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

