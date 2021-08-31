Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Workday from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $297.13.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY opened at $271.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Workday by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.