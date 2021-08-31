Lake Street Capital Boosts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $195.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Chart Industries stock opened at $187.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.88. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $193.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,390,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

