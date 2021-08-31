HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.86.

RAPT opened at $32.09 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,332. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $136,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,775 shares of company stock worth $116,276 and have sold 86,821 shares worth $2,703,328. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

