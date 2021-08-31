Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $86.31

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.31 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 70.44 ($0.92). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 71.20 ($0.93), with a volume of 170,218 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.03. The stock has a market cap of £89.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Venture Life Group Company Profile (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

