Nord/LB Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVD. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.92 ($71.67).

EVD opened at €54.68 ($64.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €36.76 ($43.25) and a fifty-two week high of €60.86 ($71.60). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

