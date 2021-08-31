The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.26

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.26 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 94.50 ($1.23). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.23), with a volume of 13,164 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.56. The stock has a market cap of £38.64 million and a PE ratio of 5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other The Quarto Group news, insider Chuk Kin Lau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,300 ($12,150.51).

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

