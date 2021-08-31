Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Short Interest Down 24.8% in August

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the July 29th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellect Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellect Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ:APOP opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Cellect Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellect Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellect Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.