Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Up 33.4% in August

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the July 29th total of 219,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $48,333.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. bought 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,368.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 666,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 462,804 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 509,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 389,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,764 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATCX opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $367.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

