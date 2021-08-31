Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

16.3% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of The Aaron’s shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of The Aaron’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and The Aaron’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 7.29 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -9.82 The Aaron’s $1.73 billion 0.53 -$265.91 million $3.02 9.24

Custom Truck One Source has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Aaron’s. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Aaron’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Custom Truck One Source and The Aaron’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Custom Truck One Source 0 0 3 0 3.00 The Aaron’s 0 6 3 0 2.33

The Aaron’s has a consensus target price of $42.17, suggesting a potential upside of 51.19%. Given The Aaron’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Aaron’s is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Profitability

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and The Aaron’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Custom Truck One Source -24.66% -52.03% -7.82% The Aaron’s N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Aaron’s beats Custom Truck One Source on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About The Aaron’s

PROG Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of lease-purchase solutions. It offers retail sale and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its franchised stores and e-commerce platform. PROG Holdings was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.