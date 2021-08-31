Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Cowen

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.41.

NYSE:LLY opened at $262.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

