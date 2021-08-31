National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Truist

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target raised by Truist from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Shares of NSA opened at $57.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

