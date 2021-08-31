Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

NYSE:SWBK opened at $9.91 on Monday. Switchback II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBK. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Switchback II in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Switchback II in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Switchback II in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Switchback II in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switchback II in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

