Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

HEINY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

HEINY stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

