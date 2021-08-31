$745.24 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post sales of $745.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $804.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $634.20 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $534.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.39. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

