Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$122.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$100.80.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$72.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.32. The company has a market cap of C$17.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.29%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

