Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWB. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.29.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

TSE CWB opened at C$37.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$23.72 and a 1 year high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$247.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$244.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.