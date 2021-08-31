Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$42.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBWBF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

