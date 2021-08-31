GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.80 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

GLGDF opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. GoGold Resources has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

