Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $104.58

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.58 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 105.40 ($1.38). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36), with a volume of 16,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.65. The company has a market capitalization of £59.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14.

Intercede Group Company Profile (LON:IGP)

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.