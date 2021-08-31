Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11,590.85

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £115.91 ($151.44) and traded as high as £120 ($156.78). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £117.40 ($153.38), with a volume of 54,153 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £124.50 ($162.66) target price on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of £115.91 and a 200-day moving average of £109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £117.40 ($153.38) per share, with a total value of £160,838 ($210,135.88).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

