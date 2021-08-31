Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.62 Million

Analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to post sales of $66.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.43 million and the highest is $67.80 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $68.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $270.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.99 million to $271.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $264.02 million, with estimates ranging from $258.90 million to $269.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OBNK. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

OBNK stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $945.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Article: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.