Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Weber currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of WEBR opened at $16.95 on Monday. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

