Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $145.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $175.80.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.27.

NYSE:COF opened at $165.19 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average of $148.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 24.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

