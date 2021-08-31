FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

OPFI stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,679,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

