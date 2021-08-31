Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Drops By 18.3%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 362,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 29th total of 444,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 725.8 days.

Shares of STLFF stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. Stillfront Group AB has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLFF. Barclays started coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DNB Markets started coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

