Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.81

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.81 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 58.38 ($0.76). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 3,561,606 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £101.36 million and a PE ratio of -46.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.

About Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

