Hill-Rom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 11,925 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,470% compared to the typical daily volume of 334 call options.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $145.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $147.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.08.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on HRC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

