Nordson Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,027 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,664% compared to the typical volume of 107 call options.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $238.82 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $239.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,588,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nordson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nordson by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

