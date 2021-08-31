Morgan Stanley Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $120.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Affirm currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $99.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

