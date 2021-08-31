TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.62 ($31.32).

TEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ETR TEG opened at €28.99 ($34.11) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($34.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

