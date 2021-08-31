Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

SNCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

