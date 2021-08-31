Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $130.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $111.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

