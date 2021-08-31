Truist Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $390.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target increased by Truist from $367.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROKU. Macquarie upped their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $450.00.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $355.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a twelve month low of $150.38 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock worth $172,155,798 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Roku by 6.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 28.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.