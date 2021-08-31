ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 5,400 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,015.38 ($78.59).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,927 ($51.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,287.14. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 3,652 ($47.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

