Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

WSM opened at $185.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after acquiring an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,059,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

