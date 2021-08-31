Truist Securiti Weighs in on Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Analog Devices stock opened at $166.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.