Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.40.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,692,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 611,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after acquiring an additional 583,999 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

