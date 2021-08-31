KeyCorp Raises Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $275.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BILL. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.62.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $282.08 on Friday. Bill.com has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $291.17. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -241.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.37.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $3,303,252.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,056,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $286,330.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,011.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,539 shares of company stock valued at $32,895,562. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $124,322,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.