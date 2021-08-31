Zacks Investment Research Lowers 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $227.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

