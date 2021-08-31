iSun’s (ISUN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.40.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ISUN. Zacks Investment Research raised iSun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut iSun from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market cap of $73.98 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.23. iSun has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

In other news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iSun by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iSun in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of iSun in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iSun by 108.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

