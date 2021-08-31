Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.77

Shares of Hardide plc (LON:HDD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.77 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 27.90 ($0.36). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 11,752 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87.

About Hardide (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.