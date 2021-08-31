Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.01

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.01 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 62.20 ($0.81). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 13,147 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.91 million and a PE ratio of 9.14.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

