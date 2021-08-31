Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Expands By 72.7%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Shares of Kardex stock opened at $264.00 on Tuesday. Kardex has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $264.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.96.

A number of research firms have commented on KRDXF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kardex in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Kardex from CHF 227 to CHF 277 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

