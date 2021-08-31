BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Up 76.5% in August

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of MVT stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
