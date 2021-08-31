BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Up 76.5% in August

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of MVT stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 15.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 1,955.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 38,241 shares during the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

