Mogo’s (MOGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mogo (TSE:MOGO) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Mogo to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Mogo stock opened at C$6.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.52. The company has a market cap of C$479.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Mogo has a 12 month low of C$1.53 and a 12 month high of C$15.34.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

