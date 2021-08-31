Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$168.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CM. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$159.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

TSE CM opened at C$145.58 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$96.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.84. The stock has a market cap of C$65.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$134.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total transaction of C$3,626,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Insiders sold a total of 66,227 shares of company stock worth $9,612,005 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.