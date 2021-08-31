Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given $10.00 Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their $10.00 rating on shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$11.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$10.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares downgraded Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.75.

BDT stock opened at C$9.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$5.92 and a 52-week high of C$9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$526.68 million and a PE ratio of 10.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

